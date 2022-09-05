I will prioritise staff welfare ― New Kano commissioner

The newly appointed Kano State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alh Lamin Sani Zawiyya, has said that he will prioritise staff welfare.

He then craved support from the staff of the ministry to enable him to discharge his duties effectively.

Alh Lamin Sani made the request on Monday while taking over the affairs of the ministry according to a statement signed by the information officer of the ministry, Alhaji Lawan Hamisu Danhassan, and made available to pressmen on Monday.

He further assured that he will continue from where the former commissioner, Alh Murtala Sule Garo stopped to continue lifting the state to the highest status through the provision of all the necessary social amenities.

Sani also assured that his door will be open for positive advice for the speedy development of the 44 LGAs of the state.

The commissioner then appreciated and commended Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and former commissioner Alh Murtala Sule Garo for this opportunity and pledged not to relent.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmad Sagagi, explained that the appointment of Sani is well deserved and timely.

Alhaji Ahmad who described the commissioner as an achiever explained the success he recorded while he was the chairman of the Nassarawa local government area which undoubtedly lifted his status to a high pedestal.

He then assured the staff of the ministry were loyal and that they will support him to achieve throughout his tenure at the ministry.