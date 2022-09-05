Abia 2023 will be operation show your work — Ikpeazu

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu yesterday said that the 2023 elections would be about legacies and competencies, not mere politicking and promises.

Ikpeazu, who said he had shamed his critics with the inauguration of the Osisioma flyover and roads in Aba, said that he would not allow any politician to use posters on his executed and completed projects.

The Flyover named “Okezuo Abia Flyover” was initiated and completed by Ikpeazu to ease traffic on the Osisioma junction, known for its traffic bottlenecks.

Ikpeazu said that the completion of the flyover has given him so much joy that he boldly look at the faces of his doubters and laugh at them.

He said: “This is the time of politics. If you want to contest an election in Abia, you must show us what You’ve done before. From your family show us your work. Don’t paste posters on my flyover, streetlight and projects. Place your posters on your projects, not on my own projects,” Ikpeazu said.

He added: “”Today is a sad day for those who taught that this flyover will never be completed. It is a sad day for those who called it a borehole and called it a center table.

“This is a sad day for the Sanballat and Tobiah (detractors) those who called this Flyover ‘Centre Table’, this is a sad day for them. I weep for them as they hide their faces in shame. All those who thought this Flyover will not come true, my word for you shame on you.”

He said the Osisioma Flyover despite all doubts has now solved the traffic congestion problems that were experienced back then in Aba.

Ikpeazu, who said that the essence of governance was to solve problems of the people, congratulated the Aba business community and Abians at large on the realization of the project. He described the day as special for the people of goodwill adding that, for the opposition and those who castigated his government while the construction of the interchange lasted, it was a sad day for them.

According to the governor, he invited Governor Nyesom Wike to inaugurate the projects because he is the father of flyovers in Nigeria and understands the value of an interchange.





Also speaking, Wike commended Ikpeazu for changing the developmental narratives of the state. He said he was proud to be associated with Ikpeazu even as he stated that Abians did not make a mistake in electing him as their Governor.

He extolled Governor Ikpeazu for utilizing the meagre funds of the state to do projects for the people, saying that with the projects the governor has done, his senatorial bid and election of other PDP candidates in the State is sure.

The Commissioner for Works, Barr. Bob Ogu, disclosed that the interchange was conceived by Ikpeazu as soon as he came on board in 2015 while actual work started on it in 2017. He expressed joy that the dreams of the Governor in conceptualizing the project has been realized and congratulated Abians on the feat.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman of Osisioma Ngwa LGA, Hon Christian Kamalu described the commissioning of the first ever interchange located at Osisioma as historic. He thanked the Governor for constructing the interchange and highlighted its importance to the Aba business environment.

Deputy Governor of Abia State, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, Serving and former National and State Assembly members from both states, members of the Abia State Executive Council were amongst other dignitaries that attended the event

Ikpeazu said he deliberately chose Wike to commission the project because Wike is the father and mother of Flyovers in Nigeria, adding that there is no better person to commission it other than Wike, whom he described as Mr Flyover.

Wike said he feels proud to associate himself with Ikpeazu because he has changed the narrative in Abia State in infrastructure.

“I don’t associate myself with those who can’t show anything. Ikpeazu is a man that knows what to do for his people. This is why I said anywhere Ikpeazu is, I’ll go with him.

“I and Ikpeazu have come a long way. No relationship can be bought with money. People don’t understand the modus operandi of what we’re doing. If you like go and meet Seyi Makinde, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Samuel Ortom, nothing can change.

“We’re together. Who’ll see this thing and will not be happy? They said Abia State Governor is a boy, Wike is a boy, Ortom, Ugwuanyi and Seyi are boys,but see what the boys are doing! Let them as men show us what they’re doing.

“They hate us because we’re standing on an agreement. We’re only asking for a proper share of our political positions and they hate it. Don’t bother about abuse on me. If they like let them abuse me anyhow but we’ll know who’s relevant at the appropriate time.

“Politics is about delivering at the appropriate time. When the jungle matures, we’ll know those who have the capacity to say this is where our state will be. Ikpeazu has the capacity.

“Don’t bother yourselves, politics is all about propaganda. When I wake up in the morning and nothing has been said about me, I’m not happy.

“As I was coming, I told my friend, where did you get money? Abia State is not getting huge allocation, but because he’s determined after 31 years to break history.

“Your work has brought good luck to all the rest of the PDP candidates in Abia. Don’t relent in doing good works for the people.”