Five must-have skincare essentials

WHEN it comes to taking care of the face, you don’t need a whole lot because less is more. However, there are some essentials you must have. These essentials will form a good routine for you and it will leave your skin looking and feeling great.

The must-have essentials are facewash/cleanser, toner, moisturiser, sunscreen and an exfoliant.

Facewash/cleanser: The first step to follow during a skin care routine is cleansing. A good cleanser will remove dirt and impurities from your skin. You can also use the cleanser to remove makeup from skin. Before using a cleanser, first make sure your face is wet, then go ahead and rub the cleanser on your face in circles for at least a minute. Rinse off and let your face air-dry or use a face towel to pat and dry. Never use the same towel you use for your body for your face.

Toner: The next step after cleansing is toning. Toner helps to maintain the skin’s pH balance and in turn, keep the skin healthy. Apart from this, toner also helps to prepare the cleansed skin to absorb the next skin care products you will apply and it also assists in removing any oil or makeup residue. Always remember to go for a toner that is gentle, non-alcoholic and one that suits your skin concern (e.g for oily or dry skin). To use the toner, pour some of it into your palm and pat on your skin until dry. You can also pour the toner into a cotton pad and use it to clean your face.

Moisturiser: Everyone needs a moisturiser, even those with oily skin. A moisturiser helps to keep the skin hydrated at all times, so make sure you also choose a moisturiser that fits your skin concerns. To use a moisturiser, take some into your palm and massage all over your face.

Sunscreen: Sun rays cause dark patches, wrinkles and ageing. This is why applying sunscreen is important to delaying signs of ageing. Sunscreen should be used everyday before stepping out, even during cold weathers. To use the sunscreen, make sure you follow the “two-finger rule”, which involves squeezing sunscreen along the length of two fingers and applying it on your face, neck and ears.

Exfoliant:As we age, our skin also ages, and the natural cell renewal process slows down. This can make the skin look dry and dehydrated. This is why it is necessary to exfoliate the skin to remove dead skin cells and keep the skin looking healthy. To exfoliate, make sure your face is completely dry after washing before you apply the exfoliant. Also, ensure you do not exfoliate more than two to three times in a week.





NOTE: While paying good attention to your face, do not neglect your body as well. Always make sure you cleanse and moisturise your body properly at all times so it doesn’t look dry.

