The deliciousness of chicken feet

DO you know that eating chicken feet helps in relieving joint pain, prevents bone loss and even aids skin health? We bet you didn’t know.

If you have ever dismissed the thought of ever eating chicken feet, this is your sign to try it out. Just follow the simple method Saturday Tribune has prepared and you will definitely enjoy it.

You will need:

INGREDIENTS

Chicken feet

Onions

Carrot

Curry

Thyme

Garlic

Salt

Seasoning cubes

Salted butter

Sweet chilli sauce





Parsley flakes (or any other herbs of choice)

METHOD

Wash the chicken feet thoroughly and remove the nails. Then place the feet inside a pot and proceed to boil.

Add onions, carrot, curry, thyme, garlic, salt, and seasoning cubes. Mix it together and add little water. Boil it on medium heat till the water dries up on the skin of the feet.

When it has boiled, transfer the chicken feet into a pan and add salted butter, sweet chilli sauce, parsley flakes (or any other herbs of your choice) and stir properly until the ingredients are fully immersed in the chicken feet.

Serve while hot. Enjoy!

PHOTOS: Internet