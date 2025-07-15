Nigeria intensifies bid for IMO Category C seat at global maritime symposium

Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to securing a seat in Category C of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council, as it took its campaign to a high-level global Maritime and Aviation Symposium held in Singapore on Monday.

Representing the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Mr Bola Oyebamiji, emphasised Nigeria’s readiness to modernise its maritime infrastructure to foster a sustainable, secure, and investment-driven industry.

Speaking during the international gathering, Oyebamiji underscored the strategic importance of Nigeria’s vast maritime resources, stating that the nation’s push for a Category C seat is aimed at enhancing its ability to contribute meaningfully to global maritime policies and decision-making processes.

“The IMO seat will empower Nigeria to influence the global maritime ecosystem and position the country as a major stakeholder in shaping international maritime policies, especially in the West African sub-region,” Oyebamiji noted.

The symposium focused on “Job Creation and Economic Growth in Nigeria’s Maritime and Aviation Sectors,” with NIWA showcasing key initiatives being implemented to unlock the economic potential of Nigeria’s blue economy. Oyebamiji described Nigeria’s coastal waters as an “untapped goldmine” with significant job creation and investment opportunities.

He noted that Nigeria is strategically located to become a trade and commerce hub for West Africa and highlighted the government’s efforts to increase global visibility through the marine and blue economy agenda.

“We have carefully positioned our Marine and Blue Economy sector to attract global attention, and our pursuit of an IMO Council seat is part of our broader strategy to accelerate economic integration and maritime development across Africa,” he stated.

Also representing Nigeria at the event was the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, who presented investment prospects in the country’s aviation sector and reiterated the government’s commitment to driving growth through international collaboration and infrastructure renewal.

Nigeria’s intensified diplomatic and sectoral engagements, such as its participation in the Singapore symposium, form part of its broader campaign ahead of the IMO Council elections scheduled to hold later this year.

