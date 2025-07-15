Trachoma: Senegal becomes 25th world nation to eradicate major health threat

Senegal has eliminated trachoma as a public health problem, becoming the 25th country in the world—and the ninth in Africa to do so, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Trachoma is a bacterial eye infection that can lead to permanent blindness.

It was first reported in Senegal in the early 1900s and later confirmed as a widespread health issue in the 1980s and 1990s.

Senegal joined WHO’s global elimination campaign in 1998.

Since then, it has led a focused, decades-long battle to end the disease.

The country conducted its first national trachoma survey in 2000. By 2017, it had completed detailed mapping with help from the Global Trachoma Mapping Project and Tropical Data.

“This milestone is yet another sign of the remarkable progress being made against neglected tropical diseases,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “I commend Senegal for freeing its population from this disease.”

The elimination effort was part of broader national eye health programs like the National Program for Blindness Prevention (PNLC) and the National Program for the Promotion of Eye Health (PNPSO).

Senegal applied WHO’s SAFE strategy—Surgery, Antibiotics, Facial cleanliness, and Environmental improvement—to tackle the disease.

This approach reached 2.8 million people across 24 regions. It involved surgery for advanced cases, mass distribution of antibiotics, public education, and improved access to water and sanitation.

Pfizer provided the antibiotic azithromycin through the International Trachoma Initiative.

“Trachoma has cast a shadow over communities in Senegal for more than a century,” said Dr. Jean-Marie Vianny Yameogo, WHO Representative in Senegal.

“This validation is a tribute to the tireless work of health workers, communities, government leaders, and partners who never gave up.”

Senegal had already eliminated Guinea worm disease in 2004.

With trachoma now gone, the country reinforces its leadership in the fight against neglected tropical diseases.

It joins nations like Ghana, India, Morocco, and Cambodia in reaching this goal.

So far, 57 countries have eliminated at least one neglected tropical disease, reflecting growing global momentum for disease control and fair access to health care.

Senegal’s success is rooted in long-term commitment, strong partnerships, and deep community engagement.

