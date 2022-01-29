Five killed, seven injured as rival cultists clash in Osun

No fewer than five persons have been killed in Ilesa, Osun State following a deadly cult clash that erupted between two rival cultists in the ancient town on Saturday.

The incident which enveloped the community in the early hours of the day at Sabo in the town, claimed lives of two members of the groups and three other innocent citizens of the state.

The cause of the incident as of the time of filing in this report remains cloudy but might not be unconnected with a sharp disagreement said to have led to misunderstanding between the rival groups.

According to an eyewitness account, the three innocent persons that lost their lives were, a woman going to a vigil, a trader at Sabo area of the place where the incident happened and a middle-aged man that came from Ilerin-Ijesha area of the state.

The cultists said to be armed with dangerous weapons like Dane guns, broken bottles, cudgels, knives, cutlasses and other evil magical powers attached to their waists and spiritual rings worn on the wrists of their hands.

In the ensued crisis, about seven persons said to have sustained severe injuries on several parts of their bodies.

The incident which has thrown the entire inhabitants of the area into confusion, has sent many of them fleeing their abodes while passersby including road users around the vicinity deserted the troubled route.

Residents of the town are now calling on the state police command and other security agencies in the state to maintain orderliness and restore normalcy back to the town.

They also appealed to the state commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode to find a lasting solution to the problem of ‘Omo Onile’ and cultists in the area and the state in general.

When contacted, the police spokesperson, Mrs. Yemisi Opalola confirmed the story and hinted that, the commissioner has paid a visit to the troubled zone and that, normalcy has been restored.

She also pointed out that, the perpetrators of the act would be fished out and would face the consequences of law.

When asked whether the police had arrested anybody in connection with the mayhem, she declined comment but a top police officer who preferred anonymity disclosed that, some of the boys had been apprehended.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…