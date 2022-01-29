Ooni declares 11pm to 5am curfew in Ife

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has ordered a curfew from 11pm to 5am in Ife township from Saturday to check incessant operation of bandits and robbers in the town.

Abraham Adekola, Lowa Adimula of Ile-Ife who made this known in a statement in Osogbo, also announced the restriction of churches from holding night vigil, youths from organising night parties, night prayers in all churches and mosques.

The statement explained that “the restriction order was arrived at after the kingmakers with other chiefs held a meeting today and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi who was not around authenticated the order.”

According to him, “No night party, night prayers in all churches and mosques.

This is because robbers’ and bandits’ presence in Ile-Ife is high which is causing the community sleepless nights.

“The police with the local securities are now in the community to ensure security. Anyone caught outside within these hours will be treated as such.”