Deji Adeyanju receives knocks over comment on Makinde

A political activist, Bolu Oluwatife, has berated human right activist, Deji Adeyanju over his recent comment on the governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde.

Adeyanju, had described Makinde as a governor who has done nothing to develop the state he is governing.

However, Oluwatife while reacting to Adeyanju’s comment noted that: “To assess the level of development in Oyo State better, someone will not sneaked in in the night and hurriedly leave the following day, as such assessment will take not less than three days in order to see tremendous achievements such as construction and rehabilitation of roads and series of effort to decongest traffic within the state.

“Deji Adeyanju, called himself an activist, but he has forgotten that anything taken out of context sounds wrong. Governor Makinde is an icon of unblemished character, a model of good governance not in Oyo State but the nation at large.

“He has also forgotten that governor Makinde is the first governor ever in Oyo State to have constructed concrete road in Oyo State. The road is a rigid pavement construction which is more expensive and lasts longer than asphalt roads.

The project is the first rigid pavement construction in Oyo State. The reconstructed Apete-Awotan-Akufo Road is 6 inches thick and can accommodate up to 4 cars at the same time.

“Deji will never win anyone through action of blackmailing, he must create the right kind of dream, the sober, adult kind of magic: illusion born from disillusion.

The roadmap to accelerated development is here in Oyo State, governor Seyi Makinde is doing the needful and this has been testified by the workers, pensioners and good people of Oyo State. Whether Deji Adeyanju and his pay master(s) like it or not, governor Makinde is a phenomenon and the cynosure of all eyes in Southwest and Nigeria at large.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…