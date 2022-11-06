Five die, two injure in Bauchi fatal accident

A fatal accident has claimed 5 lives while 2 others were seriously injured in Bauchi.

According to road traffic crash (RTC) report from: RS 12.1 Bauchi Sector Command the crash occurred 9n Saturday, 05/11/2022 at about 0750hrs, reported to the FRSC personnel at about 0753hrs while the arrival time of the personnel was 0819hrs making a response time of 26 Minutes.

According to FIR from the Command, the route of the crash was the ever busy Bauchi -Jos federal highway while the exact location is Isma village.

The fatal accident involved 2

vehicles, a Peugeot 406 with Registration number KRD649CA a private car and DAF tanker trailer with registration number MSA394SA belonging to the fleet of AIB.

According to the FRSC, the probable cause of the Road Traffic Crash was speed limit violation (SPV) while the number of people Involved was 07 made up of 3 Male Adults, 3 Female Adults and 1 Female Child.

The 2 injured are 1 Male Adult and 1 Female Adult while the 5 people killed were 2 Male Adults. 2 Female Adults and 1 Female Child.

The vehicles and properties were handed over to the GRA Police Station in Bauchi, the Motor Traffic Division (MTD) the corpses and other victims were taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, (ATBUTH) for deposit at the mortuary and medication.





Meanwhile, every obstruction at the scene of the accident has been clearer for free flow of traffic as reported by

ARC MD Wakili for the Sector Commander.