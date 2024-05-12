The world witnessed the first-ever patient with a transplanted pig kidney, Rick Slayman, who passed away nearly two months after undergoing the groundbreaking operation.

Massachusetts General Hospital conducted the historic transplant in March, implanting a genetically-edited pig kidney into 62-year-old Rick Slayman, who was battling end-stage kidney disease.

This procedure marked a significant milestone in xenotransplantation, offering hope as a potential solution to the global organ shortage, as highlighted by the hospital.

Slayman’s death was not linked to the transplant, the hospital reported.

“Our family is deeply saddened about the sudden passing of our beloved Rick but take great comfort knowing he inspired so many,” his family said on Sunday.

“Their enormous efforts leading the xenotransplant gave our family seven more weeks with Rick, and our memories made during that time will remain in our minds and hearts.”

The pig kidney came from a pig that was genetically-edited to remove harmful pig genes and add certain human genes to improve its compatibility with humans. Scientists also inactivated porcine endogenous retroviruses in the pig donor to eliminate any risk of infection in humans.

The hospital said it was “deeply saddened” by Slayman’s death.

“We have no indication that it was the result of his recent transplant,”

“Mr. Slayman will forever be seen as a beacon of hope to countless transplant patients worldwide and we are deeply grateful for his trust and willingness to advance the field of xenotransplantation,”it said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE