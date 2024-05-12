As part of efforts to make petroleum products available and at regulated prices, a number of fueling stations have converted to mega stations in the metropolis.

This development is coming following the recent scarcity of petroleum products (PMS) in the state and across the country.

Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has embarked on measures that ensure that the product is available at all times.

An investigation by our correspondent in Yola revealed that most privately owned stations are now being converted to NNPC mega stations in Adamawa state to make petroleum products available and sold at the approved price of N630 to motorists

As of the last count on Friday, more than twelve filling stations have been converted to NNPC mega stations in the twin towns of Yola and Jimeta in Adamawa state.

When contacted on the latest development of more NNPC stations in Adamawa, Controller of the NMDPRA in Adamawa, Dr Bashir Kufur, said the more NNPC mega stations which sell at an approved price the fewer queues the people experience.

“We are aware that some Independent petrol marketers are trying to sabotage the efforts of NMDPRA in providing relief to members of the public, we are also not relenting.

“Only two days ago, we stopped an attempted diversion of PMS by one independent marketer “

“We arrested a black marketer who constructed a huge tank in his highlander vehicle to buy PMS at an NNPC mega station and handed the vehicle to DSS.

“Our mission is to make the product available, I can tell you for free, we have sent over 15 trucks of PMS today Friday to various fuel stations in the metropolis alone,” he said.

While all the NNPC mega stations in the state capital sell at N630 per litre, most private stations sell at between N830 and N 900 per litre.