The Nigeria Police, Niger State Command, have arrested a suspect thug, Paulina Ayuba of Angwan-Kadara, Maitumbi in the Bosso local government area, over an allegation of dressing in a Police camouflage and false personation.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, stated this in a press statement issued and made available to Journalists on Saturday in Minna.

The statement added that “on 10/5/2024 at about 23: 30hrs, Police patrol team attached to Maitumbi Division, acted on credible information and arrested one female suspect, named Paulina Ayuba of Angwan-Kadara, Maitumbi in Bosso local government area of the State, who was said to have been found dressed in Police camouflage with a knife.

“She was also found in possession of substances suspected to be Indian hemp and some hard drugs.”

During interrogation, she allegedly claimed to be a vigilante member of the Suleja group, and that the uniform was given to her to dry clean by a yet-to-be-identified person, while she made away with it.

The Command spokesperson however assured that the suspect will soon be transferred to the State Criminals Investigations Department (SCID) Minna for further investigation and prosecution of the matter.