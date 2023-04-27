The first Plastic Surgeon in Northern Nigeria, Dr Halima Grace Rabeh David, dies at the age of 60 years.

The late surgeon became the first Plastic surgeon in Northern Nigeria and commenced practice as a Consultant Plastic Surgeon at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dala Kano State.

The Medical and Dental Consultant Association, Federal Teaching Hospital Lokoja and Medical Women Association of Nigeria, (MWAN) Kogi State Chapter held a procession and testimonial in honour of the late surgical expert.

The event which took place at the Federal Teaching Hospital Lokoja

attract friends, family, course mates and colleagues of the deceased whose death left people across different divides devastated.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Medical Director, of Federal Teaching Hospital Lokoja Dr Olatunde Alabi described Dr Halima Grace Rabeh David as a virtuous Woman whose sudden demise has thrown the surgical world into sorrow.

While describing the deceased as a big gain in heaven following his humanitarian service to the nation, and across the world, Dr Alabi noted the late plastic surgeon is an epitome of humility, who is widely loved by all that have had encounters with her.

Related News No Content Available

Dr Alabi told the gathering to emulate the good virtue of the deceased, adding that, she would forever remember for her simplicity, humility, hard work and commitment to the work of God.

In his speech, Dr Ebune Ojochide, from the Surgery Department, Federal Teaching Hospital Lokoja explained that the late Dr Halima Grace Rabeh David left a fulfilled life while on earth.

Dr Ojochide, who lauded the deceased for her exemplary leadership while on earth said “Living a life worthy of emulation is what people should strive to achieve. She fought the good fight and died in the process, and she has been and will be continued to be remembered for her selfless service to her country”.

Adding his voice, the Chairman Medical Advisory Committee Dr Ododo Bernard said the deceased is humility personified adding that, Nigeria has lost a great Woman on earth.

He charged the gathering to imbibe the positive life of Dr Halima Grace Rabeh David,





On his part, the Provost, College of Health Sciences, Federal University Lokoja, Prof. Mike Ogirima said the deceased was his classmate in 1982.

According to him, the deceased while on earth promoted the work of God and won many souls for God.

The immediate past President of the Medical Women Association of Nigeria, MWAN Dr Mrs Patricia Medupin who could not hide her tears recalled, that, the deceased was the first member to be lost in the history of the association in Kogi State.

Dr Medupin further revealed the role the deceased played when MWAN was launched in Kogi State in 2015 adding that, she played an important role in sustaining the association’s growth.

Dr Medupin averred that the death of Dr Halima Grace Rabeh David has brought sorrow and sadness to the association, just as she described her as a pillar who will forever be missed.

She maintained that NWAN is still shocked over the demise of Dr Halima Grace Rabeh David, urging the deceased family to take solace in the irreplaceable loss.

Also speaking, the Kogi State Chairman of Nigeria Medical Association, (NMA) Dr Baoku Olushola lamented that NMA had lost some members in the last four months.

He described the death of the deceased as sad, just as he commended the family of the deceased for raising a Woman who helped change the lives of many in the world.

According to him, Dr Halima Grace Rabeh David left up to the oath in line with her profession, family, and religion urging everyone to retrace their steps to serve God.

In his feedback, the husband of the deceased Dr David Simon described his late wife as the best Woman on earth who has the fear of God and has dedicated her life to the service of humanity.

Dr David described his deceased as a Woman who is very sincere and sacrificial adding that she projected the image of God while on earth.

The bereaved husband also admonished his colleagues to be prepared for their calling from God, just as he tasked them to run away from sins if they must make heaven on the last day.

Late Dr Halima Grace Rabeh David is a devoted Christian Woman plastic surgeon who hailed from Kofar Yandeka in Kastina, Kastina State. She was born Oct. 29th 1962 to Mr and Mrs Rabeh Katsina both seasoned educationists in present-day Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi and Gombe states.

The deceased who is the second of three siblings, commenced her primary education at Kaduna Capital School between 1968 – 1974.

Dr Halima Grace Rabeh David attended her Secondary School between 1974-1979 at Government Girls, College Dalia Kano between

instead of Queens College, Ilorin so as to be close to my parents for supervision.

She also attended Katsina College of Art and Science, Zaria between 1980 — 1982 and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria 1982 to 1987 for the MBBS degree.

She did her National Youths Service Corps, (NYSC), 1988 -1989. She subsequently engaged in further studies and research, including a Fellowship of the West African College of Surgeons in Plastic Surgery 1994 – 2004 at National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dala -Kano State.

She has been involved in training others and retraining herself within and outside the country in Taiwan, and America among others.

Dr Halima is happily married to Dr David Simon, an Orthopedic Surgeon. Dr Halima has delight in gardening and farming, She is survived by family and friends: at home and abroad.

Late Dr Halima Grace Rabeh David was born on October 29th 1962 and died on 15th April 2023.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EXPLAINER: What happens if an elected lawmaker dies after election?

There have been heated arguments on what happens if an elected federal lawmaker dies before taking…

I’m single, bride waiting to be dressed — Olori Naomi

Prophetess Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, has claimed to be single and…

Alaafin: My father never lost any bout during his lifetime — First son, Prince Israel

The first son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Prince Israel Adeyemi, has recounted how the former was…

OFFCUT: How to advice someone with bad breath without being rude

Advising someone with bad breath can be awkward, especially when you want to refrain from using…

Xavi reveals why he called up 15-year-old Lamine Yamal to Barcelona squad

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has opened up on his historic decision to call up 15-year-old La Masia winger Lamine Yamal to…

The Banana Island building collapse

ON one level, the real tragedy about the collapse of a seven-storey apartment building under construction on First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, is…