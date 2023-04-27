Gombe State has been recognized as the best state in ease of doing business in Nigeria, for the second consecutive year.

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) awarded Gombe State the top spot based on empirical data from micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the 2021 and 2023 sub-national ease of doing business ranking.

The award ceremony was held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, and was presented to the State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya by Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

Gombe State scored 7.15, excelling in all six indicators considered by PEBEC, namely Infrastructure, Secure and Stable Environment, Transparency and Accessibility of Information, Regulatory Environment, Skills and Labor, and Economic Opportunity.

The report affirmed the huge economic and industrial revolution in Gombe State, citing the establishment of the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park Dadinkowa, the provision of infrastructure and social amenities, and the prevailing peaceful atmosphere as some of the reasons for Gombe’s top position.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed satisfaction that the reforms carried out by his administration have been recognized and appreciated, assuring that it will spur him to do more for the people to feel the impact of his government’s efforts in providing an enabling environment for investors.

“Building a business-friendly environment capable of attracting investment has been at the heart of my reform agenda,” the Governor said, “and with an enterprising workforce, vibrant market, robust infrastructure, peaceful atmosphere, and favourable regulatory environment, Gombe has all that is needed for MSMEs to thrive and succeed.”

The Gombe State delegation at the awards ceremony, which was led by the Deputy Governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, included the Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development, Malam Muhammad Gambo Magaji, and his Trade, Investment, and Tourism counterpart, Nasiru Muhammad Aliyu.

Others were Special Adviser to the Governor on Budget Planning and Development Partner Coordination, Dr Ishiyaku Mohammed, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance, Jalo Ibrahim Ali, Accountant-General, Dr Aminu Yuguda, among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EXPLAINER: What happens if an elected lawmaker dies after election?





There have been heated arguments on what happens if an elected federal lawmaker dies before taking…

I’m single, bride waiting to be dressed — Olori Naomi

Prophetess Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, has claimed to be single and…

Alaafin: My father never lost any bout during his lifetime — First son, Prince Israel

The first son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Prince Israel Adeyemi, has recounted how the former was…

OFFCUT: How to advice someone with bad breath without being rude

Advising someone with bad breath can be awkward, especially when you want to refrain from using…

Xavi reveals why he called up 15-year-old Lamine Yamal to Barcelona squad

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has opened up on his historic decision to call up 15-year-old La Masia winger Lamine Yamal to…

The Banana Island building collapse

ON one level, the real tragedy about the collapse of a seven-storey apartment building under construction on First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, is…