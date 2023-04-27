The Kogi State Government said it had taken delivery of a medical consignment worth N1 billion for malaria prevention in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Zakari Usman, disclosed this at a news conference in Lokoja.

The news conference was part of activities to mark the 2023 World Malaria Day celebration.

According to Usman, the consignment received recently from “Malaria Consortium”, its partner in the control of malaria, was aimed at reducing the endemic disease to its barest minimum in Kogi State.

He said 2023, which would be the 16th year celebration of World Malaria Day, had its theme as: “Delivering Zero Malaria: Invest, Innovate and Implement.”

Usman noted that Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration’s chief policy for the realisation of Malaria Free State was put in place under “Bello’s Medicalcare Initiative”, which provides an opportunity for citizens to go to hospitals to access free treatment and preventive measures.

The Commissioner stressed that the present administration in the state had done its best to recruit medical doctors, nurses and other categories of health personnel.

He added that it had also procured drugs to tackle the health needs of the people.

Usman added: “I am happy to inform you that in Kogi State, the malaria endemic has drastically dropped to 16 per cent and we aim to have zero percentage by God’s grace.

“Having zero percentage, which I strongly believe is achievable, as we will not relent in our investment, innovation and implementation in controlling the malaria disease in Kogi.

“In 2020, over 241 clinical cases of malaria-endemic and 2,027 deaths were recorded from sub-Sahara Africa which is caused by female Anopheles mosquitoes

“Malaria prevention I believe is everybody’s business hence the need for both the public and private organisations as well as individuals to complement the government’s efforts in this task.”

Earlier, the Director of Public Health of the Ministry, Dr Francis Akpa, described malaria as a killer disease if not treated immediately.

He appealed to citizens, especially the most vulnerable children and pregnant women in sub-Sahara Africa, to play their part to ensure a malaria-free society.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Health had earlier led the health workers on a “Road Walk” to sensitise the people and create awareness of malaria.