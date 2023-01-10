Firm fetes customers with branded gift items

In appreciation for loyalty to its brand, a telecommunication firm, Dataking Communications Limited, has remained consistent in rewarding its customers annually.

According to the Founder, Mutiu Adebayo, the firm also embarks on yearly visitations to orphanage homes as part of efforts to give back to the society and people in need.

He affirmed that the firm has remained consistent in delivering excellent services including airtime, data, cable tv, electricity bills payment services, result-checking tokens and exam registration tokens to Nigerians and Nigerians in diaspora, both virtually and physically.

While pledging to offer more excellent telecommunication services, Adebayo noted that it will continue to reward customers’ loyalty to the firm.

He highlighted that annually, the firm embarks on visitation to its customers.

He said: “We embark on annual visitations to reward and encourage our clients/ customers for using our VTU platform (Dataking website, Dataking App on Iphone and Android).

“We reward our esteemed customers with various gift items such as branded DataKing shirts, jotters, caps, pen, paper bags, key holders, mugs, airtime giveaway and lots more.

“The package beneficiaries were selected based on their frequency of using the Dataking platform. We started rewarding our top users in 2020 when we founded the company and we’re doing the same this year to encourage our existing customers and potential customers to keep using our platform as we provide topnotch telecom services to serve their needs.”

One of the beneficiaries, a student of at the Obafemi Awolowo University who commended the firm’s gesture, said: “Truly, Your company has done well in providing hitch-free telecommunication services to Nigerians.” He further pledged to stand as an ambassador of the firm at OAU.

Another beneficiary, one of the firm’s platform users whose POS office is situated in Ilorin said: “I’m happy with what Dataking is doing every year because it serves as a reward and encouragement to us and a form of appreciation.”





