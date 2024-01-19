An incorporated Nigeria company and subsidiary of a United Kingdom-based conglomerate, Veritech Nigeria Ltd, has congratulated Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on the reaffirmation of his electoral victory by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Recall that the apex court on Friday dismissed the appeals filed by the governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Ovie Omo-Agege and Kenneth Gbagi for want of evidence.

In a statement issued by directors and secretary of Veritech Nigeria Ltd, Mr Robin Trotty, Mr Lee Paul and Mr Richard Akpomiemie, on Friday, the firm averred that the victory didn’t come as a surprise while urging the governor to continue more earnestly the transformation of the oil-rich state.

“We extend our very warm facilitation and congratulations to His Excellency, Elder Sherrif Oborevwori, the Executive Governor of Delta State, Nigeria, on the Supreme Court victory, affirming him as the winner of the 2023 governorship elections.

“This judgement did not come to us as a surprise because as your partners in progress for the people of Nigeria, especially the good people of Delta State, we have had the opportunity to see first hand Your Excellency’s official intended programmes that are packaged for the uplift of the people of the state.

“We want to use this very happy moment to rejoice with the entire people of Delta State most very especially, our own trusted friend, Rt. Hon, Arthur Akpowowo, the Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Dr Kingsley Emu, Secretary to the government of Delta State and our amiable international superstar, Nigeria ex-international, Sam Sodje.

“The Good Lord has finally given your team the divine right and power to now implement the details of His Excellency, Elder Sheriff Oborevwori’s MORE agenda.

“As a youth-friendly governor, the coast is now clear to move Delta State to the next higher, better, stronger and politically rewarding level for the benefit of all deltans irrespective of parties’ affiliations as by this Supreme Court final judgement, Your Excellency has been affirmed the governor of all Deltans.

“As we look forward to working with the people and government of Delta State, we, once again, extend our congratulations to Your Excellency and Delta State. Now let the work begin,” the statement concluded.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE