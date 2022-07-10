Fireboy DML says third album, ‘Playboy’ is coming

Razzmatazz
By Segun Adebayo
Fireboy

In less than a month, YBNL product and Nigerian music star, Adedamola Adefolahan, famous as Fireboy DML will be thrilling his fans to the delight of his third studio album, ‘Playboy’.

Those who have followed the progress of Fireboy know how much work he has put into his craft since he broke into the music with his debut album ‘Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps‘, which was widely accepted.

The singer, who followed up the momentum with another album etitled ‘Apollo’ has hinted that his third studio album is ready and could be released anytime from now.

In a tweet, he confirmed that his album is ready and should be dropping on August 5 as fans of the singer said they could not wait to have another masterpiece from the rising star.

