Burna Boy releases 6th studio album, ‘Love, Damini’

For Grammy-award winning singer, Burna Boy, it is a roller coaster of success in the last few years.

From winning the Grammy to conquering the Afrobeat music world and registering his name on the global music scene as one of the greatest, life couldn’t have been better lived than now.

While his numerous fans are still reliving the sweetness of his last single, single, Last Last, the Question crooner has dropped his new album, ‘Love, Damini’.

With anticipation about his sixth studio album dominating social media space, Burna did not appear to have let his guards down as he puts together a silky-smooth fusion of Afrobeats, dancehall and R&B.

Love, Damini serves as follow-up to the Grammy-winning ‘Twice As Tall‘ LP released about two years ago.

Burna Boy who was also quick to drop a video off the 13th track on the album, For My Hand, featuring high-profile singer, Ed Sheeran. For My Hand serves as the 13th track on Burna Boy‘s latest album ‘Love, Damini‘.