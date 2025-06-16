Fire razes building in Ibadan

A 6-room apartment with valuables worth millions of naira was razed by fire at Wesley College area, Elekuro in Ibadan Southeast local government area of Oyo State on Monday.

There was no loss of life as confirmed by the State Fire Service aside from the valuables estimated at millions of naira.

The Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Fire Services Agency Reform, Maroof Akinwande, said, “The fire was as a result of the unattended domestic cooking gas cylinder which exploded and set the building ablaze.

“The distressed call was reported at exactly 10:22hrs on Monday, June 16, through Security Trust Fund Toll-free to a house on fire at the above address.

“The agency’s personnel led by ACFS Adekola (Mrs) promptly deployed to the place of the incident. On arrival, it was a private residential building engulfed by fire. We swiftly swung into action and curtailed the fire from spreading to the other nearby buildings and property.”

He, therefore, advised the public to guide against nonchalant attitudes while cooking, particularly when cooking with domestic gas and electric cookers to avoid unwanted fire disasters.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE