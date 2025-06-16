Kogi: Ekinrin-Adde community announces 32nd Annual Day Festival for June 21

The Ekinrin-Adde community in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State has announced plans for its 32nd annual Day Festival, scheduled to hold on 21 June 2025, with a focus on infrastructure, cultural renaissance, and youth engagement.

Speaking at a world press briefing in Abuja on behalf of the community, renowned journalist Prince Babajide Kolade Otitoju described the event as the community’s own version of Ojude Oba in Ijebu Ode and Lisabi Day in Abeokuta—annual festivals that showcase cultural heritage, unity, and development among Yoruba communities.

Otitoju said Ekinrin-Adde, a progressive Okun-Yoruba community in the Western Senatorial District of Kogi State, has distinguished itself over the years as a pacesetter in self-help initiatives.

He noted that the town was the first in Ijumu LGA to establish a secondary school, maternity centre, postal agency, multiple community banks, and more.

In line with its tradition of development, the community aims to raise ₦600 million this year through a self-funded Infrastructural Development Fund to drive major projects.

The 2025 edition of Ekinrin-Adde Day will feature a rich mix of innovative activities, including essay competitions, food exhibitions, cultural wear displays, and processions.

Others are traditional marriage protocol revivals, native eulogy contests, and branch processions by Ekinrin-Adde indigenes at home and in the diaspora.

And cash prizes will be awarded to winners in various competitions.

Otitoju also announced that several sons and daughters, along with friends of the community, will receive awards during the festival in recognition of their service and contributions to national development.

“Through the 2025 celebration, we are positioning Ekinrin-Adde as a national cultural brand and international tourist destination. We welcome Nigerians from all walks of life to join us on 21 June to celebrate our heritage, our people, and our shared future,” Otitoju said.

The Ekinrin-Adde Day Festival has become one of the most anticipated cultural events in Kogi State, not only celebrating the past and present achievements of the community but also charting a course for sustainable growth.

