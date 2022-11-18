Fire razes 12 shops in Anambra market

About twelve shops were on Friday razed by fire in Nkwo Umunze Market, Umunze, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to sources, no life was lost in the fire which started around 6.16 am.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the fire outbreak emanated from New Life Line and affected a block of eight shops and about four batcher shops.

Though the cause of the inferno was yet to be ascertained, eyewitnesses said goods worth millions of naira were destroyed in the inferno.

Fire Chief, Engr Martin Agbili confirmed that no life was lost in the incident, while the cause of the fire was unknown.

He said: “At about 0616hrs, Anambra State Fire Service, through Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyeka Ibezim received a distress call of a fire outbreak at Nkwo Umunze Market, Umunze, Orumba South LGA, Anambra State.

“Immediately, we deployed our firefighters and fire fighting truck to the fire scene. The fire outbreak emanated from NEW LIFELINE affecting about 8 shops and about 4 batcher shops.

“There was no loss of life and the cause of the fire outbreak is unknown as no one knew how the fire started.”

Agbili commended those who controlled and fought the fire before the arrival of firefighters, just as he appreciated former Deputy Governor of the State, Chief Emeka Sibudu, who visited the scene to sympathize with victims and encourage the firefighters.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

G-5 Governors Will Continue To Preach Equity, Justice, Fairness ― Wike

Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State has stated that the G-5 group of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors will continue to preach for equity, justice and fairness in the party…

Nigerian Lecturer At Ugandan University Sacked Over Sex-For-Marks Scandal

The head of the Department of Economics and Statistics in the Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences at Kabale University, in the Western Region of Uganda, Dr Nafiu Lukman Abiodun…





Stop war for World Cup, FIFA president begs Russia, Ukraine

FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, has called on Russia and Ukraine to enter into a one month ceasefire during the World Cup in Qatar. Infantino told leaders at a summit of the G20 group of major economies in Indonesia the World Cup…

African Ministers At COP27 Unite To Push For Loss, Damage, Climate Finance

As the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) enters its final week, which will see tense negotiations and important decisions being made, African Environment Ministers have established a common position…

Domestic Flights Bounce Back As FAAN Reopens Lagos Airport Runway 18Left

Three months after the closure of the Lagos airport domestic Runway 18 left for the installation of an airfield lighting that will aid night flights for domestic airlines in particular, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria…