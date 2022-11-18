Our best is yet to come, says Akarigbo

The Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba (Dr) Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, has assured his subjects to expect more developmental progress under his reign.

The monarch who doubles as the Chairman, of the Ogun State Council of Obas, said in an interview with some journalists, at his palace, in Sagamu, on Friday, that the “best is yet to come”, in moving Remoland to greater heights.

This was at the sideline of a news conference held the same day, on the activities lined to mark Oba Ajayi’s fifth coronation anniversary and 60th birthday.

The monarch stated that he is poised to make Remoland the industrial capital of the state and Nigeria in the next 10 years, while he sought more cooperation from his people to achieve expected desires.

He said, “It has been a wonderful experience in the last five years. It has been a stimulating experience. I look forward to many more years and things to do for our people. Remoland now has over 40 towns. It has been a federation because all of these communities have their kings while Akarigbo is just the head of all and first among the kings.

“It has been challenging, no doubt about that because we didn’t know that we will be so challenged. However, we’ve coped so far, and so very well too.

“We hope to see Remoland in the next 10 years as the industrial capital of the state in particular, and Nigeria in general.

“We have been very lucky, as good fortunes seem to be following us everywhere. The current number two citizen in this country is from Remo. The current governor of the State is equal to Remo. We tried not to label them as Remo so that they can be fair to all. They have been doing their best to be fair to all.

“Our sons and daughters are doing well, not only those at home but even overseas. We can only continue to pray for them. As far as the communities are concerned, lots have been achieved. We don’t want to start counting those little, little things we have achieved so far. We only see this as a challenge to do more.”

The Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the dual celebrations, Otunba Seni Adetu, while addressing newsmen said the ceremonies were not for merry-making, but an avenue to showcase the laudable achievements of Akarigbo in Remoland.

Adetu flanked by the Asiwaju of Remoland, Chief Solomon Onafowokan; Aare Kola Oyefeso, among other prominent members of the Remo Growth Development Foundation, said the ceremonies would serve as an avenue to attract more investors into the Remo kingdom.

He said, ” The double celebrations are not just to socialize and make merry. Our intention in addition to all of that is to showcase Remoland, most especially the laudable achievements of our dear Akarigbo in the last five years of ascending the throne of his forebears.

“We also want to use this opportunity to reveal some projects that give insight into the endless or limitless possibilities that abound in Remoland.”

Oyefeso in his welcome remarks said the news conference was to sensitise members of the public both home and abroad about the activities slated to celebrate the revered monarch.





The celebration activities include commemorative Islamic Prayers on Friday 2nd December at the Sagamu Central Mosque while youths from different parts of Remoland would gather at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne for “sporting day, on Saturday, December 3.

A dedicated thanksgiving at the Our Saviour’s Church, Ikenne, on Sunday, December 4th, while the 60th birthday party of the monarch holds on Monday, December 5th, at the Akarigbo’s palace.

A carnival-like gathering where social clubs, professional clubs and different age grades would be on parade to pay homage to the monarch on Wednesday, December 7th.

While the 4th in the series of Akarigbo Golf Tournaments holds on Friday, December 9th at the Lafarge Golf Course, Sagamu, and a grand reception comes up on Sunday, December 11th.

