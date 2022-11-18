3.5GHz Spectrum Auction: NCC announces publication of final information memorandum

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced the adoption and publication of the final version of the Information Memorandum (IM) to guide the upcoming auction of the remaining lots of the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) Spectrum for the deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) services in Nigeria.

Earlier, the Commission had published a daft IM and requested stakeholders to make comments and inputs into the document to enrich its contents.

Subsequently, stakeholders’ comments were collated and discussed at a Stakeholder’s Engagement forum hosted by the Commission on November 15, 2022 at Marriot Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, on the same subject.

A statement issued by the Commission said all comments have been considered and a final Information Memorandum to guide the upcoming auction is now available on the Commission’s website.

The Commission requests all stakeholders to check public notices in the dailies and visit the website to study and review the final IM.

