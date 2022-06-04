Fire guts house in Kano, burns 35-year-old mother, son, to death

Tragedy has claimed the lives of a 35-year-old mother, Maryam Nura, and her three-year-old son at Gandun Albasa-Bala Barodo in Kano municipal local government, as they died from a fire outbreak that razed a building they were dwelling in

This was confirmed in a statement signed and released to newsmen by the Kano State Fire Service Public Relations Officer, Saminu Yusif Abdullahi,

He disclosed that the agency received a distress call from one Ibrahim Ashiru that a five-bedroom bungalow of about 75ft by 75ft in dimension was completely razed.

Saminu, however, added that the victims were rescued unconscious and confirmed dead at Murtala Muhammad specialist hospital in Kano.

The agency in the statement decried rising cases of fire disasters as over twenty people were burnt beyond recognition in a late-night fire on Thursday at Sheka karshen Kwalta.

He added that 20 sheep and eight-grain silos were also burnt to ashes in the Kunchi local government area of the state.





