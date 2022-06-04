Bala Mohammed wins Bauchi PDP governorship ticket

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has won the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to enable him to contest for a second term as governor in the 2023 general elections.

The Governor was returned as the elected gubernatorial candidate after a fresh party primary conducted on Saturday at the Zaranda Hotel, Bauchi following the withdrawal of the winner of the first primary, Barr Ibrahim Kashim Mohammed.

The PDP primary Returning Officer, Murtala Damagun declared that Sen Bala Mohammed polled a total of votes 646 cast by the delegates out of the 656 accredited delegates for the primaries from the 20 LGAs in the state saying that 650 actually participated in the election.

The Returning Officer then stated that “having certified the process of elections in line with the constitution of the PDP, I hereby declare Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir as the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP for the 2023 General elections in Bauchi state”.

Immediately after he was declared the winner of the gubernatorial primary, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir thanked the delegates for their patience and commitment to the party assuring that their struggle will not be in vain.





The Governor also assured that he will continue to do things that will move the state forward because according to him, the purpose of governance is the development and management of people.

He further assured that the PDP will win the 2023 general elections because so far the party has not let the people down as it has performed beyond the expectations of the people of the state.

It will be recalled that the Governor had lost his presidential bid during the PDP presidential primaries where he polled 20 votes forcing him to come back to seek the gubernatorial ticket held in trust for him by Barr Ibrahim Kashim Mohammed.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Bala Mohammed wins… Bala Mohammed wins…