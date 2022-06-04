FRSC advocates need for bicycle riding in Taraba

Taraba State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday advocated increased bicycle riding among the people to enhance healthy living and safeguard the earth.
Corps Commander Selina Williams, the Command Sector Commander made this known at the commemoration of the 2022 United Nations (UN) World Bicycle Riding Day in Jalingo.
According to her, the 2022 event with the theme ‘Cycling for Earth and Humanity’ was the 4th anniversary of the UN day for cycling.
Williams, who led the team of the FRSC officials on the campaign noted that bicycle riding exercises the whole body and improves general well-being.
“Bicycle riding stimulates the brain thereby making the rider to be alert, smart and intelligent.
“It helps the heart to function well, removes body calories/ fats, exercises the whole body and therefore improves general body wellness.
“In fact, if communities embrace bicycle riding, it will go a long way in reducing motorisation, carbon emission motorized engines bring about, and depletion of the ozone layer resulting to global warming.
“Mass riding of bicycles will make our environment healthier and sustainable since it will eliminate noise and sound pollution, and unwarranted crashes,” she explained.
Tribune Online reports that the event featured a mass rally and public awareness campaign at the Government Science and Technical School, Jalingo.
The event had in attendance participants from the Taraba cycling Federation, personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and staff and students of the school, among others.
