Finitri to construct mega motor park in Yola — Commissioner

Governor Ahamadu Finitri will soon establish a mega motor park in Yola to curb illegal motor parks that are springing up in Yola, the state capital.

This was disclosed today, Monday, by the Commissioner, Ministry of Transportation Development, Mrs Wunfe Brina Anthony, during an interaction with some journalists.

She said her ministry has already set in motion modalities to establish the park: “This will help commuters and address security challenges in our parks.”

The commissioner added that the governor has also approved the purchase of more buses to help cushion the difficulties commuters face.

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Some of the buses are undergoing the process of converting from fuel to CNG, which is aimed at further reducing transportation fares.

She called on road users to abide by road traffic rules, stressing that the government is trying everything possible to ensure commuters and drivers enjoy Governor Fintri’s policy of not leaving anyone behind.

Mrs Anthony noted that the buses seen on the premises of the ministry were going through routine checks and were not grounded, but acknowledged that a few vehicles have electrical issues