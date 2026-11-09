Kwara APC condemns PDP leaders over alleged attempt to rewrite Offa robbery history

The Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned a statement credited to the Kwara South senatorial district candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Saheed Popoola, describing it as an attempt to rewrite the history of the 2018 Offa robbery, which reportedly claimed 33 lives.

Popoola had at the weekend admitted that he deliberately linked the incident in which people, including policemen, were killed to the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to settle political scores.

Speaking with journalists at the party’s secretariat on Monday in Ilorin, the APC State Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Abdulwaheed Olawale Babatunde, insisted that convicted criminals, as well as court evidence, linked the PDP leader to the Offa robbery case.

The party’s spokesman said the convicted armed robbers had, in their statements and evidence presented before the court, allegedly linked the PDP leader to the incident.

He argued that the recent comments attributed to Popoola could not invalidate the judicial proceedings or the evidence considered by the court.

He also urged residents of Kwara, particularly those in Offa and Kwara South, to consider the importance of integrity and public trust in choosing their representatives.

ALSO READ: Finitri to construct mega motor park in Yola — Commissioner

The party also expressed confidence in Offa’s continued support for the APC, describing the community as historically progressive and politically conscious.

“Offa had played a significant role in the emergence of the APC-led government in Kwara State and would not abandon the party because of political campaigns or visits by influential personalities,” he said.

Also speaking, the APC Deputy Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari, described the development as unfortunate and inhuman, noting that the victims left behind children, wives, parents and other family members who were still living with the consequences of the tragedy.

“I think it is rather inhuman and disturbing that an experienced politician who is looking for votes can play with people’s lives as they are now. The 33 people who lost their lives still have family members living. Some of them have children, wives, and parents. How would they feel with this kind of statement coming around this time?”

“That statement was carelessly made. Only God knows what some other people will be thinking at this time. It is rather unfortunate. We should not use everything in politics to make sure that we cause havoc to our people,” Samari said.

He noted that the robbery case had already been determined by a competent court and that attempts to introduce alternative narratives would not change the judgement.

Samari asked security forces to charge Popoola for the statement against a case already decided by the court.

“As a party, we think we need to address it. A judgement has already been given. The storytelling is immaterial,” he said.