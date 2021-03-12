FIFA executive council: Governor Bello congratulates Amaju Pinnick

On the heels of his election into the FIFA Executive Council, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has congratulated President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr Amaju Pinnick on his landslide victory, and has urged him to remain committed to the growth and development of the sport in Africa.

The governor’s congratulatory message was contained in a press release on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu hours after Mr Pinnick’s emergence.

Governor Bello noted that Mr Pinnick’s election as one of the six to represent the continent on the FIFA Executive Council was well deserving and a reward for his dedication and passion for the sport in Nigeria and his numerous strides as the NFF President, worthy of note were the stability and purposeful leadership he has brought to the Federation.

He noted that Mr Pinnick was a loyal compatriot who within his time as NFF President rejuvenated the sport – both the local league and other areas – and has placed the country on the international map.

The governor noted that the newly elected FIFA Executive Council Member was a worthy ambassador of the nation whom he was confident would through his office further bring the needed attention to football in the country and similarly attract plausible development to the continent.

Earlier on Friday at the CAF General Assembly held in Rabat, the Nigerian defeated the Malawian FA President, Walter Nyamilandu by a landslide vote of 43 to 8 becoming the third Nigerian to be elected into the prestigious office after Oyor Orok Oyor (1980 – 1988) and Amos Adamu (2006 – 2010).