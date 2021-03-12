Military themed movie, ‘Eagle Wings’ lands cinemas today

•Features late Sadiq Daba

Entertainment
By Rotimi Ige

One of the most anticipated movies of the year ‘Eagle Wings’ will finally screen at Nigerian cinemas starting today. 

“Eagle Wings” is the biggest military collaboration with the Nollywood industry and tells the story of the Nigerian military fighting to protect Nigerians from terrorists, and three friends trying to survive the fight. 

With the intention to entertain and educate the citizens on the sacrifices of the military especially the Air Force, “Eagle Wings” promises to keep you at the edge of your seats. 

Directed and Produced by Papel Films, the film features top actors including Enyinna Nwigwe, Femi Jacobs, Yakubu Muhammed, Late Sadiq Daba, Francis Duru, Uzee Usman, Saeed Muhammed, Paul Apel Papel, Abdul Zada, Patience Ujah, Amina Ibrahim and a host of others, in a captivating story full of suspense, action, humanity and fighting for peace, love and life.

 

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

2021/22 Admission: Seed of Life College, Ibadan, a school to reckon with for academic excellence. Date of exam. March 20,2021. For details check www.seedoflifeschools.com

You might also like
Entertainment

Ibrahim Chatta, Peju Ogunmola, 14 others emerge winners at DIYMA Awards

Entertainment

After CashAPP song, Drey Spencer, gets ready for new tune

Entertainment

How Unilife-100 CPAP will contribute to fight against COVID-19 ― JKS

Entertainment

Simi, Omojuwa, others blast Samklef over ‘insensitive’ comment about…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More