Military themed movie, ‘Eagle Wings’ lands cinemas today

One of the most anticipated movies of the year ‘Eagle Wings’ will finally screen at Nigerian cinemas starting today.

“Eagle Wings” is the biggest military collaboration with the Nollywood industry and tells the story of the Nigerian military fighting to protect Nigerians from terrorists, and three friends trying to survive the fight.

With the intention to entertain and educate the citizens on the sacrifices of the military especially the Air Force, “Eagle Wings” promises to keep you at the edge of your seats.

Directed and Produced by Papel Films, the film features top actors including Enyinna Nwigwe, Femi Jacobs, Yakubu Muhammed, Late Sadiq Daba, Francis Duru, Uzee Usman, Saeed Muhammed, Paul Apel Papel, Abdul Zada, Patience Ujah, Amina Ibrahim and a host of others, in a captivating story full of suspense, action, humanity and fighting for peace, love and life.