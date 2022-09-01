FG’s bursary for education undergraduates to begin in 2023 —Minister

THE Federal Government has re-iterated its focus on improving the value proposition of teachers so as to im- prove the quality of teach- ing and learning in Nigeria.

Minister of State for Education, Rt Hon Goodluck Opiah, who stated this also revealed that plans were underway to introduce payment of bursary to students studying education in higher institutions with effect from 2023.

He spoke during the official launch of SDG-3 and SDG-4 Independent Evaluation Reports in Nigeria at the State House Banquet Hall, President Villa, Abuja.

Opiah, who represented the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said among other strategies is “focus-

ing on improving the value proposition of teachers so that we can retain experienced teachers, and attract and retain the best brains into the profession.

“This is manifested in the recent elongation of years of service with some incentives including payment of bursary to all students reading education in our tertiary institutions begin ning from the next academic session”

The minister said that basic education provides the template upon which other higher levels of education build on.

He said: “This is more of what we are already doing, being anchored on the Ministerial Strategic Plan, (MSP 2028-2022).

“We strengthen early childhood care and development, to prepare children for the first six years

of education by ensuring that from age three they broaden the scope of intervention of the Universal Basic Education (UBEC) beyond the six years of schooling to also include the first three years of secondary education and we also create conducive learning environment for basic education through the provision of state of the art infrastructure.”

Other measures the minister gave during the discussion segment include “focusing on improving numeracy and literacy rates including the introduction of teaching at the right lev- els for children.

“This has been very useful, especially in conflict areas as well as the adoption of Home Grown School feeding programme which is helping to improve enrolment, thereby improving the quality of basic education.”

While stating that partnership with development partners are yielding dividends in that direction, especially in reduction of out-of-school children, the minister revealed that more libraries are also being created at the junior secondary school level to serve as centre of teaching and learning.

Opiah also spoke on some new measures the education ministry has formulated for the security of students in the unity schools.

“We are aware of the situation in the country which is a challenge and the need to safeguard our children in schools. Steps are on in this direction as we prepare for the opening of the coming academic session” he added.