Sokoto State Varsity gets new DVCS

THE Governing Council of Sokoto State University (SSU) has approved the apointment of two Deputy Vice Chancellors (DVCs), Academic and Administration. years.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Information Officer of the university, Mr Zayyanu Shehu, made available to newsmen on Friday in Sokoto.

Shehu said that the council, which gave the approvals at its 25th meeting held on Aug. 25, also promoted four staff members to professorial positions.

He said that Professor Bello Yerima was appointed as the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic, while Professor Attahiru Sifawa was appointed as Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration.

According to him, the ap appointments are for a period of two years and subject to renewal for another two

Yerima, a Professor of Microbiology, hails from Gwadabawa Local Government Area of Sokoto State and is a graduate of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

He is also a holder of Doctorate degree in Applied Microbiology from the University of Jos.

Professor Sifawa hails from Bodinga Local Government council of Sokoto State and is a holder of B.A (Ed) History, M. A and Ph.D. History, from Usmanu Dan fodiyo University, Sokoto.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Six Tips To Prevent Early Breast Sagging

If you are worried about your breasts sagging, you are definitely not alone as many other women feel the same too. Breast sagging can be caused by a variety of things, such as genetics, pregnancy, size and shape, weight loss or gain, smoking, menopause, illness such as breast cancer, and so forth.

Last Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev Dies At 91

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has died aged 91. Mr Gorbachev, who took over in 1985, is best known for opening up the USSR and for his rapprochement with the West, but he was unable to prevent his country collapsing in 1991…

Seven Natural Ways To Last Longer In Bed





The importance of sexual satisfaction in a healthy and happy relationship cannot be over-emphasized. Countless relationships and marriages have ended simply due to the inability of a man to sexually satisfy his partner because of premature ejaculation…

Oyo APC Threatens To Expel Akintola Over Alleged Anti-Party Acts

The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has threatened to expel Chief Niyi Akintola, over what it described as unguarded utterances that de-markets the party ahead of the 2023 general election….

EDITORIAL: Still On NDDC And Its House Of Scandals

LAST week, the Director, Finance and Accounts of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Eno Ubi Otu, was reportedly grilled by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in relation to a case of alleged diversion of over N25 billion tax remittances. According to reports, the arrest was part of a larger investigation covering the forensic audit report of the NDDC…