FG urges schools to embrace artificial intelligence, robotics

The Federal Government has urged schools in Nigeria to embrace the growth and development of artificial intelligence and robotics as this will strengthen critical and computational thinking among students.

Minister of State for Education, Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, gave the charge in Abuja, during the award ceremony for the winners of the CODERINA National first Lego League 2021 Competition, while also calling for the infusion of coding in the Secondary School Curriculum.

He said the Federal Ministry of Education has already taken the lead by partnering with CODERINA Education and Technology Foundation to ensure the growth and development of Artificial Intelligent and Robotics in secondary schools.

He stressed that the Federal Unity Colleges successful participation in the Artificial Intelligent and Robotics programme was a great step in ensuring the infusion of coding in School Curricular which is necessary to strengthen critical and computational thinking.

He further noted that the impact of Artificial Intelligent and Robotics on the students would aid in the study of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM).

Earlier speaking, the Chairman Board of Trustee (BOT) Coderina EdTech Foundation, Femi Niyi, congratulated the students of Queens College Lagos for taking the lead among others as well as the Ministry of Education for the outstanding performance of students from Unity Colleges.

