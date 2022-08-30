FG to review ASUU strike, summons Pro-chancellors, VCs

The Federal Government has summoned Pro-Chancellors and Chairmen of Councils and the Vice-Chancellors of Federal Universities to Abuja for review of the indefinite strike action declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

ASUU had on Monday decided to proceed on indefinite strike action after about 199 days of rollover strike, which ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, described as period of endless negotiation without result.

Osodeke in a statement announcing the indefinite strike said the National Executive Council (NEC) of ASUU, “observed with regret that the Union had experienced a lot of deceit of the highest level in the last five and half years as the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) engaged ASUU in fruitless and unending negotiation without a display of utmost fidelity.”

However, the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, is to meet with the Pro-Chancellors and Vice-Chancellors on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, to review the strike action by ASUU.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The invitation letter to the Pro-Chancellors and Chairmen of Councils and the Vice-Chancellors from the National Universities Commission (NUC), and signed by Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration), Chris Maiyaki, was entitled: “Industrial Action by Universities-based Unions: Invitation to a Special interactive meeting with the Honourable Minister of Education.”

The letter read in part: “As the Pro-Chancellors and Chairmen of Councils and the Vice-Chancellors are quite aware, the industrial action by University-based Unions has led to the closure of the institutions since February 2022.

“You are also aware that the non-teaching Unions have suspended their industrial actions with effect from August 24, 2022, while a final decision is being awaited from the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“It has become necessary for the Governing Councils and the Managements of the Universities to be briefed on the decisions and actions taken by the Federal Government so far, to allow for a well-coordinated review of the situation, including building consensus around succeeding actions.

“Consequently, I am to invite the Pro-Chancellors & Chairmen of Councils as well as Vice Chancellors of Federal Universities to a special interactive meeting with the Honourable Minister of Education (HME).”





EDITORIAL: NPF-PSC’s Endless Clashes

FG to review ASUU strike, summons Pro-chancellors, VCs

This Is Our Last Chance —Tinubu

FG to review ASUU strike, summons Pro-chancellors, VCs