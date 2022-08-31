NEMA rescues 8 victims from Kano building collapse

No fewer than eight people have so far been rescued from the 3-storey building on Beirut Road at a popular GSM market in Kano metropolis, which collapsed on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, around 03:05 pm.

The Head of Media Unit, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Manzo Ezekiel, confirmed this via a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune.

According to him, the eight people who were rescued at 9:10 pm were “taken to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital. Sadly, one of them was confirmed dead by doctors at the hospital, six with minor injuries were treated and discharged.”

He explained that: “NEMA was alerted of the incident and immediately mobilised emergency responders to the site for rescue operations.

“NEMA Search and Rescue team from the Agency’s Kano Territorial Office were also deployed to reinforce and coordinate the rescue.

“However, one of them that sustained major injuries with multiple fractures is still being treated at the hospital.





“Search and rescue operations are still ongoing to rescue those trapped beneath the rubble.

“The operations are being carried out jointly by search and rescue teams of NEMA, Kano State Emergency Management Agency, Fire Service, Nigerian Police, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, State Road Transport Authority (KAROTA), Nigerian Red Cross Society, and others.

“The collapsed building was under reconstruction as additional floors were being added to the existing structure,” Mr Ezekiel said.