FG to build digital schools in Nigeria ― UBEC Boss

The Federal Government through the Universal Basic Education Commission is to build digital schools across the country.

Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, at the commissioning ceremony of some Basic Education projects at the Federal University Dutse, Jigawa State, saying this was in a bid to actualise the Commission’s vision of a robust digital basic education delivery in Nigeria.

The Head, Public Relations/Protocol, UBEC, Mr David Apeh, in a statement, on Sunday, in Abuja, quoted Bobboyi as saying the schools would be purely digital with state-of-the-art facilities for learning.

He added that a digital resource centre is also being constructed in Abuja to coordinate digital learning in the Basic Education sub-sector noting that when completed the facilities would put the sub-sector on the digital map of the world.

He said: “Basic Education as you are aware is the foundation upon which our education is built. If this pillar is weak, then all other tiers cannot stand.”

The Executive Secretary explained that UBEC has tried in the last four (4) years to work with all stakeholders in the Education sector to begin to change the narrative of basic education delivery in the country.

Commenting on the partnership with Federal University Dutse, he said it represents a strategic engagement which will yield mutual benefit to both FUD and UBEC and would help to re-enforce and strengthen the Basic Education Sub-sector in Nigeria.

The Executive secretary said within the five (5) years of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Fatima Mukhtar, with the support of her management, transformed the landscape of this veritable institution to make it a truly federal University and indeed a Centre of excellence to be reckoned with within the border of Nigeria and beyond.

Earlier in her welcome address, the vice-chancellor, Prof Fatima Batulu Mukhtar, thanked the Executive Secretary Board and management of UBEC for the primary School Project and the early childhood care development and Education (ECCDE) centre in the University.

She said while the facility provides easy access to Basic Education for many, within and outside the university, it will serve as a demonstration school and a centre of Excellence which shall impact positively in the development of Basic Education in Jigawa State.

