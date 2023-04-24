The Federal Government has tasked members of the Motorcycle Riders Association popularly known as Okada to always obey traffic rules and other safety measures as means of safeguarding lives and property in Nigeria.

Speaking while receiving the Executive Members of Riders and Owners of Motorcycle Association of Nigeria (ROMAN) in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr Magdalene Ajani advised motorcycle riders and operators of the motorcycle transportation system to adhere to traffic rules and observe road safety measures in order to reduce the rising cases of motorcycle-related road accidents.

She lamented that there are increasing reports of the recklessness of motorcycle riders, harassment of other road users, and non compliance with traffic rules and safety measures, which has led to avoidable accidents and deaths.

According to a statement by Henshaw Ogubike, the recklessness of Okada riders has made many State Governments, including the FCT, to banned commercial motorcycle operators from the city centres.

The Permanent Secretary stressed that ROMAN should constantly enlighten their members on the attitudes, measures and ideas that will bring about a safer motorcycle transportation system.

“Sensitize your members on putting on their helmets, regulating the speed limits and other safety measures for safe motorcycle riding,” she said.

She encouraged the Association to key into the current global movement towards clean energy and electric vehicles. While appreciating the fact that this cannot be achieved in a hurry, Ajani said the positives of this emerging global trend for the environment, health and the transportation sector cannot be overemphasized.

Speaking earlier, the Business Development Officer (ROMAN) Malik Richard, who spoke on behalf of the National Chairman, Sotoye Olusola, said the visit was to intimate the Permanent Secretary on the activities of ROMAN and to appreciate her for the good work she was doing in the transportation sector.

He said the aim of the Association was to protect the interests of commercial motorcycle transport operators, promote their welfare, build partnerships with government agencies and other stakeholders and promote a positive image for commercial motorcycle transporters.

Richard said the Association has created a database of all its members; a move he explained, would help check criminality and regulate the activities of commercial motorcycle riders.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE