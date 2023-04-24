THE National Association of University Students (NAUS) has urged the Federal Government to expedite action on the evacuation of more than 5,500 students trapped in Sudan.

The students briefing newsmen on Monday in Abuja on the state of the nation, also condemned the killing of some students recently on Nigerian campuses.

National President of NAUS, Comrade Obaji Marshal, who was flanked by Shuaib Ishaka Yahaya, Senate President, Comrade Okelola Abiola, National Director Travel and Exchange, appealed to the Federal Government to take more proactive steps in ensuring immediate evacuation the stranded Nigerian students from Sudan before the war in the country is escalated.

He noted that the Association was aware of the current effort of the Government to rescue the students, saying however, that there was the urgent need to be more proactive in evacuation of the trapped students.

The call became imperative as the ongoing conflict in the Northeastern African country following a clash between a paramilitary group, Rapid Support Force (RSF) and Sudanese armed forces continued to deteriorate into full-blown war.

According to reports, the conflict has claimed over 400 lives with about 3,500 injured. The clashes have also displaced thousands of civilians who fled the capital, Khartoum, as the violence enters the second week.

Marshal said: “We also use this medium to call on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency do everything possible to bring back all Nigerian students schooling in Sudan. Our students are stranded and need the help of the FG more than ever,” he said.

Meanwhile, NAUS has condemned in strong terms the recent killings in some campuses in Nigeria and called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to investigate and bring the perpetrators to book.

NAUS President recalled that on the 18th of January 2023, a student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, (UNIZIK) was shot dead at his residence.

“On Monday 3rd April 2023, A final year student of the University of Benin was shot dead by unknown gunmen inside the University campus.

"Few weeks back a student was beaten to death by some officials of the Student Union of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife for stealing a phone.





“We call on the IGP to please look into this, investigate and bring the perpetrators to book,” Marshal said.

On May 29, the students warned that nothing should be done to truncate the nation’s democracy, calling on all meaningful and law abiding citizens to desist from making statements that could lead to the breakdown of law and order, saying NAUS was in full support of a peaceful transition and inauguration of new Government on May 29.

NAUS President, Marshal, used the opportunity to call on the incoming administration to ensure inclusiveness, while also demanding that a former Senate President of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Edward Smart Olalekan, is appointed into Ministerial position to represent students community in the new Federal Executive Council (FEC) to be constituted.

He said: “After a critical congress and stakeholders meeting, we have come to conclude that student community be represented in the incoming FEC, and we have found worthy Hon. Edward Smart Olalekan who is the former senate President of the national association of Nigeria students, the current CEO Youths and Job and the Grand Commander of the Natives.

“He is a mobilizer, a student and youth empowerment master, a man that will contribute so many positive achievements to the incoming government with the full support of the Nigerian Students.

“We call on the President-Elect to consider our humble request as this will put joy to the student community as we all know that for a Country to move forward the input of the Youth and Students is paramount,” he said.

