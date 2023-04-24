President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly congratulated revered scholar, teacher and writer, Prof. Bankole Omotosho, on his 80th birthday, joining family, friends and professional colleagues to share in the joyous occasion.

A statement issued on Monday by Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) said the president affirmed the contributions of the scholar to understanding of African history, culture and significance in the global community, mainstreaming the traditional icons, folklores and value for humanity in his publications, and drawing attention to the need for balance in relationships.

The president expressed the belief that as the playwright and literary critic turns an octogenarian, Prof. Omotosho has more to share, with many years of research in Arabic and English literature, and travelling across the world to teach and inspire generations, with many following his footsteps as a scholar.

Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will continue to favour the scholar with good health, and strength.