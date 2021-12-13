FG targets to deploy 5G in major urban areas by 2025

The Federal Government has revealed its plans to ensure that major urban areas in the country have access to 5G technology by 2025.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Pantami, disclosed this on Monday at the 3.5GHz Spectrum Auction held in Abuja.

The Minister said a National Policy has been developed “to ensure effective deployment of 5G to cover major urban areas by 2025; to ensure the security of 5G ecosystem and the protection of data.”

He said the policy will also ensure that international best practices and globally accepted standards and specifications are entrenched in Nigeria’s 5G ecosystem; and

“Ensure that the required infrastructure needed for successful deployment of 5G networks such as data centres, power, etc, are catered for in deployment strategies of 5G networks,” he noted.

Furthermore, the Minister said the National Policy contains all the necessary information guiding the processes and procedures for the deployment of 5G technology in Nigeria.

He said among other mandates, the Policy stipulated the collaboration with relevant stakeholders and provision of the required spectrum and enabling environment to ensure full deployment of 5G.

This, according to him, will harness the social and economic benefits that come along with it and will serve as a catalyst for the successful implementation of our National Digital Economy Development and Strategy (NDEPS) for Digital Nigeria.

Pantami said the report of the 1st set of 5G-trials was critically reviewed and studied by stakeholders, with a view to understanding the health and security implications of deploying 5G in Nigeria.

“The review showed that 5G is safe for deployment in Nigeria and would not compromise our security as a country. This formed the basis for the development and eventual approval of the National Policy.

“Furthermore, leading international organisations such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), organs of the United Nations, have so far confirmed that the deployment of 5G networks do not cause any adverse health effects and are safe,” he noted.

On his part, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Danbatta said the commission is committed to deepening broadband penetration, protect the consumers and the smart deployment of infrastructure across the country.

“Nigeria in November 2019 and following the favourable outcome, the approval of Nigeria 5G Deployment Policy was equally granted by the Federal Government on September 8, 2021.

“Hence today’s auction represents a culmination of all the efforts at the international and national levels that have prepared Nigeria for this momentous leap forward.

“Therefore, in line with the 5G Deployment Policy and global best practises, the Commission has set in motion the process for the auction and will be offering two (2) lots in the 3.5GHz band with three (3) companies competing to acquire a licence for the available lots.

“The auction is based on the powers bestowed on the Commission by Section 121 of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 as well as the Licensing Regulations 2019,” he added

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.