FG set to honour airport cleaner who returned $12,200 found inside toilet, two others

The federal government has announced plans to confer national honours on an airport cleaner, Josephine Agu for the high level of integrity she displayed when she returned a whopping $12,200 foreign currency that was forgotten by a passenger inside the toilet at the international wing of the Murtala Muhamed Airport.

Agu on discovering the money in 2015, returned it to the security officials at the airport to the surprise of many Nigerians.

The return of the money sparked reactions across the country with many accusing her of returning such even in her state of penury, while others praised her for bringing a good name to the already battered image of the country.

Among those who commended Agu at the time were the National Assembly and the airport authorities.

Also to be honoured is Musa Usman who served as a gateman to V. Verghese, an Indian national and director of the Jawa International Limited who rejected the offer of a house, but requested that a borehole be built in his community.

Also, Ibrahim Mohammed Ogbanago, a security guard working for the United Bank for Africa (UBA), was said to have found an envelope with $10,000 (about N3.5 million) at the gate of the bank and returned the money to the company.

The planned honour of Agu, in particular, has been described as a good development by different key players at the airport who said the development will encourage many other airport workers to show more honesty even in the face of financial constraints.

According to Mr Yemi Popoola, a regular traveller through the airport, the return of the huge sum back to the owner has further gone to show that there are still many Nigerians that are credible and patriotic.

