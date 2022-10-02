Nigeria re-elected as part 2 member of ICAO Council

It was a double celebration for Nigeria in Montreal, Canada on Saturday as it won re-election into Part 2 of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council on the same day it was marking its 62nd Independence Anniversary.

The re-election which took place at the plenary session of the ongoing 41st General Assembly of the organisation in Montreal Canada saw Nigeria garnering 149 votes to be elected for the 15th consecutive time.

Reacting to Nigeria’s victory in the elections, Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika who was the leader of the Nigerian delegation at the Assembly, said the increased number of countries that supported Nigeria showed its rising profile amongst member nations.

He expressed appreciation for the support that the Aviation sector has continued to enjoy from President Muhammadu Buhari which he said had resulted in the numerous achievements being celebrated by the global aviation community.

The Minister described the election as the icing on the birthday cake for Nigeria, having taken place on its Independence Anniversary day.

Also speaking on the re-election of Nigeria into Part 2 of the ICAO Council, the Nigerian High Commissioner in Canada, Ambassador Adeyinka Asekun congratulated the Minister and all those whose contributions resulted in the achievement.

He said it was a thing of pride for him as an individual and the High Commissioner to be part of the double celebration for the nation, the election and the Independence Anniversary happening on the same day.

As part of the celebrations of the country’s Independence, the Nigerian Mission, led by the Minister, hosted delegates from all the countries at the Assembly for a reception.

