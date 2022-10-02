2023: Wike, Makinde, Ortom, Ikeazu, other PDP govs meet in Enugu

Ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, the five Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors sympathetic to Governor Nyeso Wike of Rivers State met behind closed doors in Enugu on Sunday.

The Governors include Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu, Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia, Samuel Ortom, Benue and the Rivers State Governor, Wike.

The Governors who arrived at Akanu Ibiam international airport in Wike’s private jet were received by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

At the end of the meeting which was held at the Enugu Government House, the governors refused to speak to the media.

However, sources said the meeting provided an opportunity for the governor’s to consider their options following renewed efforts of the PDP Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar and the party to make them see reasons to support the party.

Atiku has also held a consultative meeting with PDP stakeholders both in the South East and South West but the problem is yet to be resolved.

After their absence at the recent inauguration of the Campaign Council, Wike met again with Atiku who reportedly insisted that Ayu must go as party Chairman.

Wike also hosted Labour Party Presidential Candidate Peter Obi for the second time fueling speculations that he may work together for the Obi Presidency which has been gaining much ground across the country.

