FG set to commence payment of N5,000 stipends to vulnerable people in Ogun

THE Federal Government says it has perfected plans to commence the payment of N5,000 monthly stipends to poor residents in Ogun State.

The payment is part of the Household Uplifting Programme (HUP), also known as Conditional Cash Transfer, an initiative of the Federal Government geared towards the distribution of resources to the vulnerable and the physically-challenged in the country.

To this effect, a four-day programme was organised in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Friday, to train facilitators on how to use mobile applications for the enrolment of the Conditional Cash Transfer potential beneficiaries.

The facilitators, who were selected from six local governments in the state were also trained to disburse the cash to the beneficiaries.

The HUP National Programme Coordinator, Mrs Temitope Sinkaiye, who made the disclosure said the N5,000 monthly stipends would be paid electronically to the beneficiaries through mobile money operators residing in rural communities.

“This initiative is to reduce poverty in Nigeria to the barest minimum. Poverty is in categories and we are targeting first, those in the lowest category. Those people will be equipped; the Federal Government won’t give them fish to eat but will teach them how to catch fish.

“They will be given stipends at the end of every month. They are expected to use the stipend to invest in small scale businesses through which they will grow and of course we will monitor them,” she said.

In his remarks, the state governor, Prince Dapo Abio- dun, said the programme became imperative at this time when the poor residents in the state are crying for poverty alleviation.

Abiodun, who was represented by the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Mr Femi Ogunbanwo, added that the programme was the demonstration of his administration’s commitment to the welfare, wellness and well-being of the people.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE