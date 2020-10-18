EndSARS: How Fayemi was attacked in Ado Ekiti

THE protest embarked upon by youths in Ekiti State against police brutality and human rights abuses took a frightening dimension on Friday as they attacked the convoy of the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi while he was leaving the state House of Assembly complex.

The governor was at the assembly complex where he delivered the state-of-state address to mark the second anniversary of his administration.

The protesters had converged on the popular Fajuyi Park in the morning, disrupting vehicular movements on the ever-busy road where Fayemi had addressed them before heading to the Assembly complex.

But not comfortable with his address, the youths in their numbers, chanting solidarity songs, marched through the popular bank road and stormed the assembly complex in continuation of their demonstration.

While Fayemi was making his way out of the area after his address, the atmosphere became tensed as the mammoth protesters called on the governor to come down from his vehicle and address them.

As the governor’s convoy was moving out of the complex, the protesters mobilised themselves and started pelting his convoy.

It took the spirited intervention of the governor’s security detail who fired teargas and shot sporadically into the air before he could leave the complex with other guests.

Attempts by Sunday Tribune to get the reaction of the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode on the development were unsuccessful as calls put across to his mobile lines as of 8:41pm on Saturday were not answered.

But Fayemi had while addressing the protesting youths on Friday morning said his administration was setting up a panel to look into cases of human rights abuses and brutality by the disbanded squad.

