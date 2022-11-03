FG restocks food reserve after distributing 70,000MT as palliatives

The Federal Government has restocked the Strategic Food Reserve with 200,000 metric tons of assorted food commodities after it distributed 70,000 metric tons of food as palliatives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar disclosed this while briefing journalists on the efforts of long and short-term measures that will ameliorate the disruption of food production and supply by the recent floods incident in the country.

He said part of the efforts is the “restocking of the Strategic Food Reserve with 200,000MT of assorted food commodities”.

He said the federal government also approved 5 years tax break as an incentive to encourage private investments in the agricultural sector and increased food production, processing and marketing.

The Minister further stated that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Interior to improve security on farms through the deployment of Agro-Rangers across the country.

“Construction and rehabilitation of Mini-Earth Dams and Water Harvesting Structures to store excess rainwater for dry season farming and fisheries in the front-line states.

“This will increase water availability for domestic and Agricultural use, reduce the negative impact of climate change, mitigate farmers-harder’s conflicts and increase food production in the country.





“Engagement in land preparation in collaboration with the State and Local Governments to open more land and take advantage of residual moisture for dry season farming”, the Minister said.

He said there is also the intensification of training and deployment of Extension Agents (EAs) in the 36 States and FCT to provide advisory services on the use of hydroponics, water management and other Good Agricultural Practices to increase food production.

“Distribution of mobile multipurpose grain dryers to cluster farmers to reduce post-harvest losses in the 774 LGAs in Nigeria.

“Capacity building and distribution of pasture seeds, bio-fertilizer, harvester, choppers and other pasture and feed processing equipment to pasture farmers and pastoralists to increase pasture and feed production and processing.

“Provision of livestock production facilities (pasture fields, water facilities, animal handling and feed processing hubs) and training of pastoralists within grazing reserves to adopt Good Animal Husbandry Practices for increased production and reduction in crop farmer and herder conflicts”, he noted

Dr Abubakar said there is improvement of genetic potentials of our indigenous Livestock breeds for increased production, yield and subsequent reduction in the importation of livestock products

“Capacity building, rehabilitation and distribution of milk bulking and processing centres and equipment to increase domestic milk collection and utilization.

“Active animal disease surveillance of Transboundary and Zoonotic Animal Diseases.

“Provision of pest control services to forestall infestation of transboundary pests and ensure increased food production.

“Distribution of agro-processing equipment across the agricultural value chains for value addition, income generation, prevention of post-harvest losses for food security.

“Completion of ten (10) integrated rice mills nationwide to boost rice processing in the country”, he added.