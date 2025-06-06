FG reiterates commitment to women empowerment, gender equality

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to the empowerment of women and the promotion of gender equality across all sectors of national life.

A member of the Presidential Committee on Economic and Financial Inclusion, High Chief Temitope Fawehinmi, made this known in a sideline interview with newsmen after paying homage to the Alaafin of Oyo at his Boroboro residence in Oyo town.

She noted that women are playing significant roles in the current political dispensation.

Fawehinmi emphasised the need to intensify advocacy for gender equality in order to ensure equal opportunities for women across various sectors.

“Since he (Alaafin) got installed, I’ve not been here to personally visit him. So, we decided to come here today (Thursday) to actually pay him a visit.

“You know, I am an ambassador for the Presidential Committee. I’m committed to promoting economic empowerment. So, basically we need to start looking on the saved people in our communities, and I will get started from here, Oyo.

“We will get started from here (Oyo), especially with the women because we need to empower women. We need to support them. I am a woman too, and I have a lot of the Gbajeniyi women all over the country.”

She explained that many women are not where they are supposed to be, hence the importance of having those who have attained certain positions serve as voices for the voiceless and ensure inclusive participation in governance and development.

In his remarks, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Owoade, expressed profound appreciation to Fawehinmi and her entourage, pledging to uphold the cordial relationship between Oyo and Egbaland.

He also assured them of the palace’s unalloyed support for promoting the culture and tradition of the Yoruba race.

Dignitaries present at the event included the Special Adviser to the throne, Rotimi Osuntola; former Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Adekunle Ogunmola; Ademola Adeniyi; and many others.

