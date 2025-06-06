UK-based Nigerian Pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, opens up on cancer battle

UK-based Nigerian pastor and founder of the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church (SPAC Nation), now known as The Nxtion Family, Tobi Adegboyega, has revealed he is battling cancer.

The pastor, widely recognised for his flamboyant image and youth-focused ministry, made the disclosure during a pre-recorded sermon aired to his congregation on Thursday.

He said, “I was diagnosed with cancer. Yes, you heard me right. I’ve been dealing with cancer for the past few months or even more. I just had a major surgery, that’s why I am not there today.

“I have just fought the battle and I feel the verdict to continue to live was given to me by God for a new level, for a new stage.”

During the announcement, Adegboyega also pledged a £100,000 donation to support cancer awareness and treatment efforts, especially targeting young patients.

Adegboyega gained prominence for his unconventional approach to ministry and outreach to troubled youths. He has remained a polarising figure, often seen in designer wear and surrounded by luxury vehicles and celebrities.

In 2022, SPAC Nation faced intense scrutiny from UK authorities and was ultimately shut down following financial investigations. A UK High Court probe accused the church of failing to properly account for more than £1.87 million in expenses, resulting in its official dissolution.

